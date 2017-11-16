Record number of guns caught at Hartsfield-Jackson security checkpoints

View Caption Hide Caption Guns caught recently at TSA checkpoints. Source: TSA

A record 211 guns have been caught at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport security checkpoints so far this year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

That exceeds the 198 guns caught at Atlanta airport security checkpoints for the full year 2016. Hartsfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport but doesn’t have the most passenger volume through security checkpoints among U.S. airports because most ATL passengers are connecting. Still, it often “leads the nation” in guns caught at security checkpoints, according to TSA figures.

The number of guns caught at airport security checkpoints nationally is also up, reaching 3,733 so far this year. That’s up from 3,391 for the full year 2016.

TSA said it “would like to remind passengers that it is important for them to thoroughly search their bags for any potential dangerous weapons or prohibited items before departing for the airport.”

