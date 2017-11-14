New Starbucks opens in Hartsfield-Jackson atrium
A new Starbucks has opened in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s domestic terminal atrium.
The Starbucks opened Monday inside the atrium, replacing the previous Starbucks that was around the corner. The new Starbucks, in a location previously occupied by La Madeleine, has a counter with stools and electrical outlets. An Auntie Anne’s Pretzels is under construction next door.
The world’s busiest airport has other Starbucks locations in the international terminal and on the concourses.
