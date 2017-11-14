Delta’s Boeing 747 farewell tour will stop in Atlanta — and you can bid for a seat

View Caption Hide Caption

Delta Air Lines is retiring the iconic Boeing 747 from its fleet in December, and the jumbo jet’s farewell tour will include a stop in Atlanta.

Atlanta-based Delta’s last 747 flight will be Dec. 17 from Seoul to Detroit. The final flight will also be the last 747 to be flown by any U.S. passenger airline — though the jet will fly some charter flights this year before retiring in Arizona in early January. United Airlines retired the 747 from its fleet earlier this month.

On Dec. 19, Delta’s 747 employee farewell tour will stop in Atlanta, in between stops at the airline’s Seattle and Minneapolis-St. Paul hubs. Employees and retirees can buy a seat on the flights starting Nov. 20.

Delta customers can bid for a spot on the farewell flights via SkyMiles Experiences. The auction to join in on a farewell tour flight and hangar party runs through Dec. 1.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

Now boarding: Delta’s ‘747 Experience’ in Atlanta

Wait, what? Delta 747 crosses street

VIDEO: Delta 747 moves to new home at Flight Museum