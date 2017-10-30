Delta launches Airbus A350 flights

View Caption Hide Caption A350 inaugural flight through the airport window. Source: Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines on Monday launched flights with its new wide-body Airbus A350 jets, on a route from Detroit to Tokyo.

The 306-seat Airbus A350 includes new business class suites and a new international premium economy class called premium select. Delta is the first North American airline to fly the A350, which it calls its new flagship aircraft,

Flight 275 on the A350 departed Detroit at around 1:40 p.m. Monday. It is scheduled to arrive at around 3:30 p.m. in Tokyo on Tuesday. Passengers on the inaugural flight got a champagne toast and gifts.

The first Atlanta route on the A350 will launch March 24, when Delta puts the jet on its Atlanta-Seoul route, currently operated with a Boeing 777.

