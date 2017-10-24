Survey: Airport security remains one of biggest ‘pain points’ of travel
Passengers say airport security and border control are two of the biggest paint points of the travel experience, according to a new survey by the International Air Transport Association, an airline industry group.
The survey with 10,657 responses from travelers around the world found that one of the top frustrations is the “intrusiveness of having to remove personal items,” cited by 60 percent of respondents. Other frustrations include having to unpack electronic devices and variation in security screening procedures.
As airlines deploy more self-service technology, the industry group said its survey also showed that 82 percent of travelers would like to use a digital passport on their smartphones, 68 percent said they want to self-tag their bags and 72 percent prefer to self-board.
Carriers including Delta Air Lines have tested technology for self bag tagging and self-boarding.
The survey solicited responses via social media, online advertisement, email campaigns and word of mouth, according to IATA.
