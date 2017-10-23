Delta hiring 1,000 flight attendants

View Caption Hide Caption

Delta Air Lines is hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants.

The average entry-level flight attendant at Delta earns about $25,000 a year, “with an opportunity to earn more depending upon schedule,” according to the airline.

Atlanta-based Delta said applicants must have a high school degree or GED, be at least 21 years old, be able to work in the United States and fluent in English.

The ideal candidate is also fluent in a language other than English, has education beyond high school and more than a year of experience in customer service, patient care or a similar role. Other experience that helps includes work to ensure the safety or care of others such as a teacher, military, EMT, firefighter, coach, law enforcement, lifeguard or nurse, according to Delta.

The airline said 150,000 people applied for about 1,200 flight attendant positions last year, and fewer than 1 percent of applicants were selected.

Delta said “based on those odds, it’s easier to get into an Ivy League school than to become a Delta flight attendant.”

