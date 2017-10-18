Delta CEO says Amazon would be “well-served” if it chose Atlanta for headquarters

View Caption Hide Caption

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said he thinks Amazon would be “well-served” if it opened its second headquarters in Atlanta.

“I’m an Atlantan, so I’d love to see Amazon come here,” Bastian said during remarks at a media event at the Delta Flight Museum at the airline’s headquarters on Wednesday. He noted that Delta has hubs in other cities competing for the Amazon headquarters, including Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles.

“We gotta be careful, we have big service out of a lot of markets that are seeking Amazon,” Bastian said. But he added that in Atlanta, “You’ve got the world’s biggest and best airport right here, the access, the opportunity, our university systems, the technology that you see happening in this city.”

“This is a great place to live and I think Amazon would be well-served coming to Atlanta,” Bastian said. While carriers could potentially benefit from increased air cargo traffic, “for me it’s more about what it brings in total, to the types of jobs and knowledge workers.”

