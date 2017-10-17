Delta to allow business class passengers to pre-order meals

View Caption Hide Caption

Delta Air Lines plans to begin allowing international business class passengers to pre-order in-flight meals.

The Atlanta-based airline plans to begin rolling out the “pre-select” option for meals for Delta One business class passengers on flights from its hubs in Atlanta and New York, then expand it to more passengers in business class and first class on other flights, said Delta vice president of onboard services Lisa Bauer.

Those passengers will get an e-mail six days before their flight offering them the option to order their meals, followed up with a text message, according to Bauer. She said the airline has tested the option and said more than half of customers in the test opened the e-mails and took part.

Delta said it also plans to begin in November handing out menu cards to economy class passengers on flights with multiple meals served.

