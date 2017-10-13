Delta adds automatic check-in on mobile app

View Caption Hide Caption Source: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is adding automatic check-in on its Fly Delta app on the iPhone, eliminating a pre-flight step for customers who use the app.

Atlanta-based Delta’s latest version of its iPhone app notes: “We’ve eliminated the check-in process. Your boarding pass will automatically appear 24 hours before your flight.”

Delta said the latest update is in “phased roll out” in the app store.

The automated check-in is “designed to help take friction out of the travel process,” according to Delta.

