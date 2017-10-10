Hartsfield-Jackson to hold annual job fair

View Caption Hide Caption BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will hold a job fair at the end of this month with companies at the airport hiring workers.

The Atlanta airport community job fair will be held at the Georgia International Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Airport restaurants, shops, airline support businesses, airport maintenance, construction companies and others will be hiring for jobs such as servers, sales associates, cashiers, baristas, bartenders, drivers, cooks, hosts, dishwashers, managers, baggage handlers, aircraft cleaning, wheelchair attendants, custodians, administrative assistants, construction managers, project managers, carpenters, general labor, customer service, field engineers, marketing specialists, security officers, software engineers, technical writers and accountants.

Those interested in attending can register online, and should be able to pass a ten-year federal background check and bring at least ten copies of their resumé.

