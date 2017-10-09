Hartsfield-Jackson to host public information workshop on airport noise

View Caption Hide Caption LEDE PHOTO - January 14, 2015 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: A Delta jet takes off on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has lost one of its two titles for world's busiest airport, with Chicago O'Hare taking the title for the most flights, according to year-end data from Flight Aware. Atlanta still carries millions more passengers, but for many years it held both titles. The decline in takeoffs and landings in Atlanta came as Delta Airlines retires regional jets and replaces them with larger planes, while Southwest Airlines cut back on AirTran flights here. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will host a public information workshop on airport noise later this week.

The world’s busiest airport will hold the workshop on its draft noise exposure maps on Thursday Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the airport’s technical support campus at 1255 South Loop Road in College Park.

There will be a presentation at 6 p.m., which will be repeated at 7 p.m. Parking is free.

The airport is holding the event to comply with federal regulations on airport noise compatibility planning. The public can comment on the draft noise exposure maps in writing or to a court reporter at the workshop, or via e-mail to NEMcomments@kbenv.com by Nov. 10.

