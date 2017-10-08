Hurricane Nate: Delta warns high winds could affect Atlanta flights

View Caption Hide Caption Source: WSB

Delta Air Lines said it has canceled at least 10 flights in the Southeast due to Hurricane Nate, and warned high winds could affect flights at its Atlanta hub.

Atlanta-based Delta said it canceled four flights Saturday to Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, and canceled six flights for Sunday.

Pensacola’s airport is closed until Monday, while Mobile’s airport is closed until around noon Sunday, according to Delta.

“The airline’s meteorology and operational teams continue to evaluate forecasted winds for Delta’s Atlanta hub Sunday,” Delta said in a written statement. “Winds are expected to be strong at times and may exceed operational limits.

Delta operates its largest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Atlanta airport officials said they continue to monitor Hurricane Nate and urge passengers to check their flight status with their airlines.

The airline is waiving certain change fees for passengers with flights booked to, from or through Destin and Pensacola, Fla.; New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, La.; Birmingham, Montgomery, Huntsville and Mobile, Ala.; or Gulfport, Columbus and Jackson, Miss Oct. 6-9 who want to change their travel plans.

