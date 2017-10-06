Small airports shrink while big airports grow
Big cities are gaining while small towns are losing when it comes to airline service, according to a report by industry group Airlines Council International.
Some smaller airports are shrinking in passenger traffic as large airports grow even larger, ACI said its World Airport Traffic Report shows.
To read more about why smaller airports are losing flights while big airports continue to gain ground, and what areas have the fastest-growing airports, get the full story on MyAJC.com.
