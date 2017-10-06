Delta to restart flights to St. Maarten next week

View Caption Hide Caption Photo of Delta plane landing at St. Maarten airport, pre-Hurricane Irma. Source: St. Maarten airport website.

Delta Air Lines said it aims to restart flights to St. Maarten on Oct. 10 when the airport reopens to commercial flights, weeks after being struck by Hurricane Irma.

The airline said it operated a humanitarian flight to St. Maarten on Thursday morning with relief supplies and 3,600 pounds of water, as well as IT equipment to process and board customers and generators. Delta said its equipment and infrastructure had been damaged in the storm.

Commercial fights have been halted at St. Maarten’s airport since Hurricane Irma struck the island Sept. 6.

St. Maarten’s airport, known by the airport code SXM, will reopen to commercial flights next Tuesday “following extensive repairs required in the wake of Hurricane Irma and Maria,” according to the airport’s website. “While damage to the airport was significant and the rebuilding effort is ongoing, we are pleased to report that SXM has met all international safety standards to resume commercial operations.”

Maho Beach near St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport is an internationally-known spot for planespotting, because jets fly low over the beach located just outside a fence by the airport runway.

Delta said after its flight dropped off supplies and staff in St. Maarten, the plane flew to San Juan to operate an extra flight to Atlanta with more than 120 customers.

