Seven firms compete to open new restaurants at Hartsfield-Jackson

Seven firms threw their hats in the ring Wednesday to compete for two restaurant spots on Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

One of the restaurant locations is nearly 3,000 square feet for a nationally-branded restaurant, while the other is about 1,500 square feet for a “chef driven” concept or other restaurant and bar, each on one of the busiest concourses at the world’s busiest airport.

The companies competing for the contract for the two restaurants are: Atlanta Restaurant Partners LLC, ATL Dine and Fly LLC, HMSHost, Delaware North/DN Conc B LLC, Paradies Lagardère, Hojeij Branded Foods LLC and Concessions International.

The list includes some of the biggest Atlanta-based airport concessionaires, as well as some large national firms such as HMSHost and Delaware North.

The restaurant locations they are competing for come from former Delta Sky Club space. A year ago Delta closed two small Sky Clubs on Concourse B and opened one larger upper-level club with nearly 25,000 square feet on at the center of the same concourse. Hartsfield-Jackson contributed to paying for the club, spending up to $24 million to reimburse Delta for the expansion of the Concourse B building with a fourth-level addition at the midpoint for the private club.

The next steps are for city and airport officials to evaluate the proposals, eventually choose a winner and approve the contract, before construction of new restaurants can begin.

