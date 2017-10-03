Delta says Hurricane Irma caused 2,200 flight cancellations, took $120 million toll

View Caption Hide Caption Credit: John Spink / AJC

Delta Air Lines said Hurricane Irma caused it to cancel 2,200 flights — and took a $120 million toll on its financial results.

Atlanta-based Delta said its thousands of Irma-related flight cancellations occurred Sept. 7-12 in Florida, the Caribbean and Georgia, including at its massive hub in Atlanta.

The company disclosed the impact of Irma while reporting its results for the month of September.

The $120 million impact amounts to about 1 percentage point of operating profit margin, according to the company.

In the month of September, Delta had a mainline cancellation rate of more than 2 percent, compared with 0.1 percent a year earlier.

Its on-time performance fell to 88.7 percent, down from 90.2 percent a year earlier.

The number of passengers Delta carried in September fell 2.3 percent from the same month a year ago.

