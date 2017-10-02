Canopy begins to take shape at Hartsfield-Jackson

View Caption Hide Caption The first pieces of steel have gone up for canopy construction at Hartsfield-Jackson. Credit: John Spink / ajc.com

The first pieces of steel have gone up to build a massive canopy over the curbside and roadway next to the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Support columns for the canopy were erected overnight Sunday at the Terminal North roadway.

The construction is causing traffic congestion for travelers trying to navigate around the world’s busiest airport. Travelers should aim to arrive at the airport half an hour earlier than normal, or 2.5 hours before domestic flight departure times, according to airport officials.

The price tag for the canopies: $265 million, which is $102.5 million more than originally expected.

