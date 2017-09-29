Hartsfield-Jackson to start overnight road closures

View Caption Hide Caption

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will close a portion of the roadway at the domestic terminal during overnight periods starting next week.

The road closures are due to construction of massive canopies that will cover the curbside and roadways next to the terminal.

The airport will close the main upper roadway at Terminal North every weeknight starting Monday night 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The lower lanes will remain open during those periods.

But before the North upper roadway closures begin, the airport this Sunday night will close the lower roadway at Terminal North 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. While the lower roadway is closed, the upper lanes will remain open.

The airport recommends that during this construction, travelers allow an extra half hour to get through the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson now advises domestic travelers get to the airport 2.5 hours before their departure time, and for international travelers to arrive 3 hours before their flight.

During the upcoming phase of construction, vehicles will not be allowed to wait at the curbside for passengers, with traffic enforcement officers enforcing the rule allowing only “active loading and unloading,” according to the airport.

The airport says those who would normally use Terminal North roads “should seek alternate options,” such as taking MARTA to the airport or consider being picked up or dropped off at the international terminal.

The international terminal is less crowded, but has check-in counters for international flights and not all carriers have check-in counters there. There is a terminal-to-terminal shuttle that carries passengers between the international terminal and the domestic terminal.

—Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

More congestion coming to Hartsfield-Jackson curbside amid construction

Hartsfield-Jackson to begin heavy lifting of canopy construction