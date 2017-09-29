Atlanta flights delayed due to bomb threat at FAA facility
Flights at Hartsfield-Jackson were delayed Friday afternoon after a bomb threat to a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Hampton in Henry County.
The bomb threat was phoned in to the FAA center, according to Hampton police chief Derrick Austin. Police K9s were clearing the building Friday afternoon.
A ground stop delayed arriving flights an average of 40 minutes late Friday afternoon before the ground stop was canceled by around 5:30 p.m.
–Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.
View Comments 0