Southwest Airlines hit by computer glitch

Ramp agent Larry Martin loads bags on a Southwest Airlines flight to Columbus, Ohio, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Southwest Airlines got hit by a computer glitch affecting numerous airlines globally Thursday morning.

Southwest said its reservations system provider Amadeus began experiencing outages starting at around 5:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, “impacting Southwest Airlines along with other airlines.”

“We have been experiencing widespread, intermittent issues with several of our applications since that time. We are not experiencing any major delays to our operation at this time,” Southwest said Thursday morning.

