Hartsfield-Jackson to begin heavy lifting of canopy construction

View Caption Hide Caption

The first truss of steel will soon be lifted into the air to begin building massive curbside canopies at Hartsfield-Jackson International — and that means traffic congestion for travelers trying to navigate around the world’s busiest airport.

This Sunday, trusses will be moved from a staging area to the terminal curbside roads to start the heavy lifting of the project. Each truss will span about 195 feet to cover eight lanes of curbside roads, and will soar more than 73 feet above the roadway.

The price tag for the canopies: $265 million, which is $102.5 million more than originally expected. As the idea for the canopies was being developed, plans became more complex, the scope grew and the cost skyrocketed.

To read more about how airport officials say the canopies will improve the airport for travelers, what they will look like at night and how the construction is affecting traffic at the airport, get the full story later today on MyAJC.com.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

More congestion coming to Hartsfield-Jackson curbside amid construction

Airport aims to soften curbside look with canopies

Work starts on Atlanta airport’s curbside canopies

Cost soars for Hartsfield-Jackson curbside canopies project