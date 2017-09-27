Sixteen firms compete to open new shops at Atlanta airport

View Caption Hide Caption

Sixteen companies are competing for contracts to open new shops at Hartsfield-Jackson International in a massive revamp of retail outlets at the world’s busiest airport.

City officials aim to choose winners and finalize contracts before the end of the year — and before Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s term ends in January 2018.

The companies are competing for more than 80 retail spots around the domestic terminal and concourses, split up among ten contracts. Anywhere from one to six companies are competing for each contract.

Firms that threw their hats into the ring are HG ATL Retailers JV, Paradies Lagardère, the Marshall Retail Group, NewsLink of ATL LLC, DNC SSI ATL LLC, GA Travel Partners, Airport Retail Concessions Group, Crews of California dba Airport Retail Management, Hojeij Branded Foods, Duty Free Americas, National Concessions Management, Soul Vegetarian, Select Food Group, Stellar Partners, Business Traveler Service Inc. and Swift Inc., according to City of Atlanta documents.

