Delta to launch free in-flight messaging

The days of being out of contact during a flight are coming to an end.

Delta Air Lines said it will offer free in-flight mobile messaging via iMessage, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp starting Oct. 1.

On Delta’s planes equipped with in-flight wi-fi, passengers will be able to exchange real-time messages with those on the ground via Delta’s wi-fi portal web page, according to the airline.

The in-flight messaging will not enable the exchange of photos or video files, however. And some of Delta’s smaller regional jets don’t have wi-fi that would enable the messaging.

