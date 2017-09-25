More congestion coming to Hartsfield-Jackson curbside amid construction

View Caption Hide Caption Rendering of canopy. Source: Hartsfield-Jackson

As Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport airport steps up construction of massive canopies outside the terminal, more vehicle traffic will be squeezed into less space at the world’s busiest airport.

The airport will close the Terminal North upper roadway at 9 p.m. Monday evening until Tuesday morning at 5 a.m. The lower roadway will be open during that time.

And starting Sunday, the airport will begin “substantial canopy construction” on the Terminal North roads, which will disrupt traffic every night from around 9 or 10 p.m. until 4:30 or 5 a.m.. During this next phase of construction, the entire Terminal North upper roadway may be closed during overnight periods.

