San Juan flights still on hold in wake of Hurricane Maria

Delta Air Lines says it is now pushing the restart of flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico to Sunday in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The Atlanta- based airline had previously hoped to restart operations to Puerto Rico on Saturday. Now it says it is canceling those Saturday flights and it plans to operate one scheduled round trip flight on Sunday.

Delta said it will operate a humanitarian flight Saturday morning to bring Red Cross workers to Puerto Rico and food, water and supplies.

The airline’s flights to Turks and Caicos and St. Thomas are also still suspended and might restart Sunday, depending on the infrastructure there. Flights to St. Maarten also have not restarted.

