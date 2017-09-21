Hurricane Maria: Delta flights to San Juan won’t restart until Saturday

View Caption Hide Caption A gas station flooded and damaged by Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Delta Air Lines has delayed its plans to restart flights to Puerto Rico until Saturday, pending assessments of damage from Hurricane Maria.

Atlanta-based Delta had previously hoped to restart operations in Puerto Rico on Thursday, but that was dependent on the scale of damage to infrastructure. The airline normally flies to San Juan’s Luis Munoz International Airport from Atlanta and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Delta on Thursday resumed its full schedule of flights to the Dominican Republic, including two additional flights to Punta Cana. The airline is also evaluating whether it can restart flights to Turks and Caicos on Friday. It has not yet restarted flights to St. Maarten, which suffered significant hurricane damage.

Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson, canceled all flights to San Juan for Thursday and Friday and canceled all flights to Punta Cana for Thursday.

The airline recommend travelers check their flight status.

