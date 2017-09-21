Delta to launch seasonal flights to Lisbon, Portugal

View Caption Hide Caption (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

Delta Air Lines is launching seasonal flights to Lisbon, Portugal next summer, as part of a collection of new international routes its will start from hubs and other airports around the country.

Atlanta-based Delta said its daily flights between Atlanta and Lisbon will run from May 24 through Sept. 4, 2018. The flights will be on Boeing 767s and “will make it easier for U.S. customers to visit Portugal with convenient one-stop connections from over 150 destinations in the U.S.,” according to the airline.

While Atlanta is Delta’s largest hub, it will also add international flights next summer from its hubs in Los Angeles, New York and Detroit and from Orlando and Indianapolis.

