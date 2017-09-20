Delta, Southwest cancel flights due to Hurricane Maria

View Caption Hide Caption

As Hurricane Maria tears through the Caribbean, airlines have canceled flights and urging customers to check their flight status and consider changing their travel plans for the next week.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines’ operations in Puerto Rico and St. Thomas have been disrupted. The carrier said it plans to restart operations at those airports Thursday, but that’s dependent on the scale of damage to infrastructure.

Delta is waiving change fees for passengers with flights booked to, from or through San Juan, Puerto Rico or Punta Cana, Santiago or Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic Sept. 19-26 who want to change their travel plans. The airline also capped fares at $199 one-way for nonstop flights departing those airports through Sept. 21.

The airline said it plans to restart flights to St. Maarten on Saturday depending on the status of facilities after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Separately, the airline plans to restart limited service to Key West Airport on Wednesday, which has been closed since Hurricane Irma.

Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson, canceled flights to and from San Juan and Punta Cana for Wednesday and Thursday.

Dallas-based Southwest is also allowing customers with flights booked to or from San Juan or Punta Cana through Sept. 26 to change their travel plans without paying an additional charge.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

Delta caps fares for flights out of Hurricane Maria-affected cities

Hurricane Maria: Live updates