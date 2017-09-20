Delta resuming flights to Mexico City after earthquake

View Caption Hide Caption ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

After Delta Air Lines flights to and from Mexico City were disrupted by an earthquake that struck central Mexico, the carrier is resuming operations there.

Mexico City International Airport closed after the magnitude 7.1 quake Tuesday, and the terminal was evacuated, according to Delta.

Delta’s fights that were en route to Mexico City at the time of the earthquake were diverted.

The airline said its flights to and from Mexico City will resume Wednesday after an evaluation of airport facilities and infrastructure.

