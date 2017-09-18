Delta caps fares for flights out of Hurricane Maria-affected cities

View Caption Hide Caption Source: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines said it is capping main cabin one-way fares at $199 for flights out of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Santiago in the Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria approaches.

Atlanta-based Delta is also adding two extra flights from San Juan to Atlanta for those who want to get out of the hurricane’s path.

Delta is waiving change fees for travelers with flights booked to, from or through San Juan, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Santiago Sept. 19-26.

Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier in Atlanta, is canceling its flights scheduled to and from San Juan for Tuesday after 6 p.m. and Wednesday, and to and from Punta Cana on Wednesday.

