Delta warns travelers of Hurricane Irma impact on Atlanta flights

Delta Air Lines is warning travelers that it expects Hurricane Irma will disrupt some Atlanta flights on Monday.

The Atlanta-based airline recommends that travelers scheduled to connect through Atlanta change their flight schedules.

“With strong winds and extended rain expected in Atlanta Monday, Delta is recommending customers who are transiting its Atlanta hub on Monday to modify their itineraries around Atlanta on delta.com,” Delta said in a written statement.

The airline is also waiving certain change fees for travelers who are booked through Sept. 17 to fly to, from or through Atlanta and want to change their travel plans. The change fee waiver also applies to numerous other cities affected by Hurricane Irma.

The airline said Saturday it added 17 flights in Florida and the Caribbean for passengers leaving the areas, and says it added more than 10,000 seats since Wednesday.

As residents rush to evacuate, Delta is adding the Boeing 747 jumbo jet flights from Orlando to Detroit.

