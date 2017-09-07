Delta launches Blue credit card aimed at younger travelers

View Caption Hide Caption

Delta Air Lines wants to put one of its branded credit cards into the hands of young adults just as they begin to travel — and even if they don’t travel very much.

The airline and American Express today launched a Blue Delta SkyMiles card targeted at millennials.

The card has no annual fee and double miles for spending at U.S. restaurants and flights booked with Delta. But it also does not offer a free checked bag or priority boarding like other SkyMiles credit cards do, nor will it offer a companion certificate like the Delta Platinum and Reserve AmEx cards do.

The logic is that people who don’t travel very much but want to earn miles may not be as interested in benefits they can only use when they fly.

