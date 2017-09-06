Hurricane Irma: Delta waives fees for pets in cabin, baggage for affected cities
Delta Air Lines is waiving fees for pets in the cabin and baggage for passengers traveling to or from cities that are affected by Hurricane Irma.
Atlanta-based Delta said it will waive all baggage fees and pet-in-cabin fees for those passengers when they check in at the airport through Sept. 12.
The waiver applies to flights to and from:
Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)
Destin-Ft Walton Beach, FL (VPS)
Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)
Fort Myers, FL (RSW)
Freeport, BS (FPO)
Gainesville, FL (GNV)
Georgetown, BS (GGT)
Havana, CU (HAV)
Jacksonville, FL (JAX)
Key West, FL (EYW)
Melbourne, FL (MLB)
Miami, FL (MIA)
Nassau, BS (NAS)
Orlando, FL (MCO)
Panama City, FL (ECP)
Pensacola, FL (PNS)
Punta Cana, DO (PUJ)
San Juan, PR (SJU)
Santiago, DO (STI)
Sarasota, FL (SRQ)
Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (SRQ)
St. Croix, VI (STX)
St. Maarten, SX (SXM)
St. Thomas, VI (STT)
Tallahassee, FL (TLH)
Tampa, FL (TPA)
Turk Caicos ISLS, TC (PLS)
West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)
Delta offered a similar fee waiver during Hurricane Harvey.
