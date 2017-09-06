UPDATED: Hurricane Irma: Delta adding flights for Florida evacuees

View Caption Hide Caption Irma, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, threatens destruction in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba before a potential landfall in Florida by Sunday. At right is Tropical Storm Jose, which is expected to reach hurricane strength but remain at sea. (NASA/GOES Project via The New York Times)

Delta Air Lines is adding flights out of South Florida, as residents scramble to evacuate.

The added flights from Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Key West will come into Atlanta, Delta’s largest hub.

The Atlanta-based airline said the planes it is adding on the routes are narrow-body and wide-body jets, including Boeing 757s.

The two largest carriers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport — Delta and Southwest Airlines — have cancelled flights in the Caribbean due to Hurricane Irma.

Both airline are also allowing travelers to make changes to their travel plans if they had flights booked to cities in the hurricane’s path during a set period.

Delta said it also “reduced its highest fares” out of South Florida, the kind of high fares that are common on last-minute bookings.

The airline is also adding flight capacity out of San Juan, Puerto Rico to enable more people to evacuate.

