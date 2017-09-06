How JetBlue is expanding in Atlanta

View Caption Hide Caption HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

JetBlue launched flights at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport this year, and plans to add more flights next March.

But it hasn’t been easy for the airline to carve out a niche in Atlanta.

The FAA has been investigating an informal complaint filed by JetBlue over its challenges getting gate space it wants in Atlanta, in which the airline accused the airport of “discriminatory” practices that have affected its flights.

Here’s an updated timeline of JetBlue’s history in Atlanta and its return:

Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Reese McCranie said: “There’s no real gate space issue… We will have gates for all of their new flights.” The airport says it will announce new gate assignments early next year.

But JetBlue has said the airport told it that adding more flights “would be challenging — and that JetBlue could be forced to operate 12 flights from three different concourses and spaces — a completely unacceptable and discriminatory outcome.”

