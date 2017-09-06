Hartsfield-Jackson moves shuttle drop-offs from Terminal North curb

View Caption Hide Caption Source: Hartsfield-Jackson

Some travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport who use off-airport parking lots and airport hotels will be dropped off at a different location at the terminal, part of the disruption due to construction of massive curbside canopies.

The world’s busiest airport is relocating domestic Terminal North commercial vehicle drop-offs to the domestic Terminal South drop-off location starting Wednesday Sept. 6. That affects hotel and parking shuttles.

The relocation of the Terminal North shuttle drop-offs will continue until summer 2018.

Work to prepare for the $265 million curbside canopies started last October on the Terminal North side.

Passengers flying Southwest, United, American, Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue, Alaska, Boutique Air or military flights who need to check in or check baggage at ticket counters will need to walk through the center of the terminal to the Terminal North side of the building.

The Atlanta airport said bright green signs will direct travelers, and customer service representatives wearing bright green can also help.

Passengers on Delta Air Lines, which has check-in counters at Terminal South, will have no change in their drop-off location and can still be dropped off at the South curb.

