Delta warns Caribbean flights could be affected by Hurricane Irma

Delta Air Lines is warning passengers that flights to and from 10 Caribbean destinations could be affected by Hurricane Irma.

The Atlanta-based airline is telling travelers to check their flight status frequently.

Those whose flights are cancelled or delay of 90 minutes or more are entitled to a refund for flights they do not use.

The airline is also waiving certain change fees for travelers with flights booked to cities that could be affected by Hurricane Irma.

The airline said passengers with flights booked during the period Sept. 5-9 to, from or through Exuma Airport in the Bahamas, Havana, Nassau, San Juan, Punta Cana and Santiago in the Dominican Republic, St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Thomas or Turks & Caicos Islands can make a one-time change to their ticket without a fee.

Delta also extended its waiver of change fees for travelers affected by Hurricane Harvey through Sept. 7. That change fee waiver applies to travel to, from or through Houston, Austin, Baton Rouge, San Antonio, or Alexandria, Lafayette, Shreveport or New Orleans in Louisiana.

