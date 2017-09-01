View Caption Hide Caption

Delta Air Lines is waiving fees for pets in the cabin and baggage for all flights in Texas through Monday, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

On its website, Delta says: “When you check in at the airport, Delta will waive all baggage fees and pet-in-cabin fees for customers traveling to or from Texas now through September 4, 2017.”

The exemption applies to flights to and from Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso and Killeen.

Atlanta-based Delta said Thursday evening it had resumed flights to Houston Wednesday afternoon once the airports reopened, with a flight from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport arriving in Atlanta at about 8 p.m.

Delta said it flew a “near normal scheduled” Thursday at Houston Bush with flights to and from its hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City. The airline also resumed flights at Houston Hobby Airport.

The airline flew in airport customer service agents, IT, maintenance and corporate security staff to relieve employees in Houston and help with the startup.

“It’s been a herculean effort by our teams in Houston and elsewhere throughout the system to ensure we have the supplies, resources and people in place to ramp our operations back up and reestablish flights to Houston,” said Delta’s director of airport customer service Michele CarsonVaughn.

Delta said it is also monitoring the status of supply and distribution of jet fuel, as Gulf Cost refineries restart.

