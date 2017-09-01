Atlanta airport: Friday is busiest day of Labor Day weekend
Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the Labor Day travel weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The world’s busiest airport expects about 85,000 travelers to pass through security checkpoints throughout the day.
Overall, the airport expects more than 2 million passengers over the long holiday travel weekend period, including arriving and connecting passengers.
To read more about what the airport is doing to keep security lines down, and how the new Uber and Lyft pickup zones work for travelers returning from trips, get the full story on MyAJC.com.
— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.
MORE:
Hartsfield-Jackson preparing for Labor Day crowds
Hartsfield-Jackson boosts parking fees, a big revenue source
Hartsfield-Jackson working on fixes for Uber, Lyft pickup congestion
View Comments 0