Houston airports reopening with limited service

Airports in Houston plan to open Wednesday afternoon with limited service, the Houston Airport System announced.

The airports will resume limited domestic passenger flights at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Houston Airports. “The plan is to begin a phased return to service, with full serice expected by this weekend,” according to an alert on the Houston Airports website.

Passengers should contact their airlines for flight status updates, and only those with a ticket for a confirmed scheduled flight should go to the airport.

“Many roads around the City of Houston are still unsafe for travel, therefore, we urge all passengers to take their time arriving to the airports and to solidify a safe route to and/or from our facilities,” the Houston Airport System said.

Houston’s Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports have been closed since Sunday, in the wake of flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Delta Air Lines had previously said it expected the Houston airports to remain closed until Thursday.

Delta on Monday sent a relief flight to Houston, one of the few types of flights allowed, to deliver supplies and evacuate customers and employees to Detroit.

