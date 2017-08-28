Delta sends rescue flight to Houston

View Caption Hide Caption Employees working Delta flights in rain gear in Houston on Saturday. Source: Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines sent a rescue flight to Houston on Monday to bring supplies and relief workers, and to evacuate customers and employees while Houston airports remain closed through Tuesday.

All of the airline’s Houston flights have been suspended since Sunday until further notice due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The Atlanta-based airline said the rescue flight to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport carried water, food, amenity kits and other supplies for its employees there. The flight also carried ground support equipment technicians to help repair jet bridges and other equipment.

About 40 Delta customers were still at the airport, and the airline said it would evacuate them and employees and their immediate families to Detroit.

Delta is waiving certain change fees for passengers with flights booked to Houston, Austin or San Antonio through Sept. 4 who want to change their travel plans.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, the second-largest airline at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, has also suspended its Houston flights through Tuesday.

Southwest is also operating rescue flights from Houston to transport its customers and employees. The airline is allowing its customers to make certain flight changes to Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christ without an additional charge through Sept. 4.

