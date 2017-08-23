Hartsfield-Jackson event targets safety threat of “foreign object debris”

View Caption Hide Caption Credit: John Spink / AJC

Workers at Hartsfield-Jackson International gathered early Wednesday morning for the airport’s annual FOD walk, an event to increase awareness of the importance of keeping runways clear of “foreign object debris” that could be sucked into airplane engines and cause a safety hazard.

A team at the airport is responsible for clearing runways of FOD such as scrap metal or rubber debris on a daily basis.

But Federal Aviation Administration guidance also tells airports that every workers with access to the airfield should “understand their role in the prevention of FOD,” including construction workers, aircraft maintenance staff, catering, fueling, cabin cleaning, baggage and cargo handling, waste disposal and other contractors.

The FOD walk by airport worker volunteers is aimed at putting the focus on FOD among employees for airlines, airport contractors and others.

Hartsfield-Jackson closed the 9,000-foot Runway 8L-26R, the northernmost runway, for about half an hour during the FOD walk.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

VIDEO: Atlanta airport 2017 FOD walk

Airport refuels after dark