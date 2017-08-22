Could video chats improve airline customer service?

View Caption Hide Caption

Delta Air Lines is testing a system for passengers at the airport to video chat with reservations agents.

The pilot project involves five interactive digital screens with phones installed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Delta customers can pick up a phone and start a video chat to change flights or share “feedback.”

Atlanta-based Delta says it’s the first test of its kind for U.S. airlines.

The airline said it will review the test at Reagan National to see if it “creates a better engagement opportunity for the customer” and get employee feedback for improvements.

