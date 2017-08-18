View Caption Hide Caption The line of Uber and Lyft drivers at 11:36 p.m. Thursday waiting to enter Hartsfield-Jackson's economy lot to pick up passengers. Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Uber drivers and passengers are complaining about long wait times at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s new ride-share pickup areas Thursday night.

@Uber_Support The new ATL airport process is unacceptable! Long walk and long wait even when ordered well in advance! — Christine (@cmtougas) August 18, 2017

During the peak Thursday night period for business travelers returning home from work trips and others, some passengers said they waited as long as 40 minutes or more for ride-share drivers to pick them up, while drivers were stuck in long queues to enter the economy parking lot.

My @Uber trip from the airport to my house a few miles away took almost as long as my flight from south Florida. — Ashley Tippins (@tippins4) August 18, 2017

Drivers also ended up having to pay parking fees for exceeding the 15-minute grace period amid the traffic congestion and long waits to exit the economy lots.

@ATLairport uber pick up=FAIL Over an hour to get my car then 20+ min to get out of lot so had to pay parking!? — Donna Godzisz (@dgodzisz) August 18, 2017

@KasimReed. More than 30 mins to exit new Uber setup at @ATLairport. Guys this is an absolute mess…making Uber drivers pay fee. pic.twitter.com/eQLeXdSslQ — Mark Davidson (@markmadcar) August 18, 2017

Hartsfield-Jackson rolled out the new pickup areas for Uber and Lyft Wednesday, under a system they said would be in place for the next 18 months or so while massive canopies are constructed over the airport curbside areas. The construction is taking up lanes of the passenger pickup and drop-off area, causing congestion.

@Uber @ATLairport The new ride share system is a mess. Gridlock for half hour plus, riders can't find drivers. This needs to change ASAP. pic.twitter.com/o75bdGa60F — Ashley Tippins (@tippins4) August 18, 2017

The new pickup locations also require passengers to walk across a terminal roadway and through parking garages to the economy lots to get picked up by Uber or Lyft.

@Uber Got stuck at the atl airport for an hr yesterday, the new pickup location is hot garbage. Burn it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sg1qeLAkwW — Jimmy O. Yang (@FunnyAsianDude) August 18, 2017

The new Uber and Lyft pickup areas are in the domestic Terminal North and Terminal South economy parking lots.

For frequent travelers! ATL airport changed the Uber pick spot at the airport. Its a disaster! It's been 70 mins since I ordered a ride! — Chip Cookston (@cookstc) August 18, 2017

Uber says it has expressed concerns about the problems Thursday night to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

It recommends that during peak periods, passengers without checked bags exit the airport at the international terminal, where they can be picked up curbside.

Hartsfield-Jackson’s operations team is discussing the issue, according to airport spokesman Reese McCranie.

Atl airport has spent a lot of energy to make Uber unworkable. Evil Genius! pic.twitter.com/JbeO3B5EF3 — Mike Dickerson (@MikeWDickerson) August 18, 2017

#atl #airport – so disappointed at the lyft / uber hustle. How many ticked off passengers will it take to change this back? — Christine White (@clawhite) August 18, 2017

