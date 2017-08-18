Expanded Starbucks under construction at Hartsfield-Jackson

View Caption Hide Caption The closed La Madeleine, where the new Starbucks will be located in the domestic terminal atrium.

It’ll soon be easier to get your coffee fix in the atrium of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

A new, larger Starbucks is under construction in the domestic terminal atrium of the world’s busiest airport, and is scheduled to open before Thanksgiving, according to Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Reese McCranie.

It will go into the space previously occupied by La Madeleine in the atrium, which has closed.

A temporary Starbucks opened late last year near the atrium next to La Madeleine, gaining more visibility than an old location next to the TSA checkpoint that closed last year to make way for expanded security queues.

That temporary Starbucks location will be replaced by an Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

There are more Starbucks locations past security on the concourses and at the international terminal, but the domestic terminal location is an easily accessible pre-security location for the majority of travelers and meeter-greeters.

