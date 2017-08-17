JetBlue expanding in Atlanta

View Caption Hide Caption JetBlue

JetBlue is adding flights to New York, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from Atlanta starting in March 2018, expanding its presence at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The New York-based carrier launched flights from Atlanta in March with five flights a day to Boston.

It had planned to add the additional routes later this year, but has struggled to get enough gate space at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Now, JetBlue is announcing it will add two flights a day to New York’s John F. Kennedy International, two flights a day to Fort Lauderdale and one flight a day to Orlando from Atlanta.

“Customers flying between Boston and Atlanta have shown a strong appetite for a competitive option like JetBlue, and we anticipate we’ll see the same for the New York, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando routes,” said JetBlue’s executive vice president of commercial and planning Marty St. George.

The flights will be on Airbus A320 jets, and will more than double the number of daily flights JetBlue operates from Atlanta.

Passengers will be able to connect in New York to other JetBlue flights and routes on JetBlue partners including Emirates, El Al, Aer Lingus, Etihad and Qatar.

JetBlue flies more than 70 routes from New York and also has a large presence in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale with flights to Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia.

