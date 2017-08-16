Three companies compete to open sleep units at Hartsfield-Jackson

View Caption Hide Caption

Three firms have thrown their hats in the ring to compete for a contract to open sleep units at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The airport plans to strike a contract with a company to open and operate sleep units on Concourses E and F. Hartsfield-Jackson has been trying since 2014 to strike a contract for the locations on the international concourses.

Minute Suites, Unique Grace LLC and Nap Room LLC each submitted proposals that were due Wednesday. Minute Suites already operates sleep units at a location on Concourse B.

The airport in its request for proposals said the sleep units to be on Concourses E and F “will offer a first class private space for passengers and customers to work, be entertained or sit back and relax in comfort. The atmosphere should be similar to what one would experience at a first class hotel.”

