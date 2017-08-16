New Uber, Lyft pickup area opens at Hartsfield-Jackson

View Caption Hide Caption

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials are considering adding more signs and lighting to help Uber and Lyft passengers find their way to new pickup zones in the economy parking lots, as ride-share passengers and riders tried out the new system for the first time on Wednesday.

The airport moved the Uber and Lyft pickup areas to a designated section of the economy lots at Terminal North and Terminal South effective Wednesday to relieve congestion at the curb during the next 18 months of construction of giant canopies that will cover the curbside area.

“We’re going to keep fine tuning it as we go through this process, with additional signage possible, additional lighting if needed,” said Hartsfield-Jackson spokesman Reese McCranie. He said the airport operations team is meeting and will make adjustments in response to feedback.

Passengers using the new pickup zones at Hartsfield-Jackson on Wednesday gave varying reviews of the new system, with some saying the walk was only about 5 minutes long, while others said it took longer and there was some confusion in meeting with their driver.

“There’s a learning curve and we want to make sure that people have as easy a time as possible to meet their Uber or Lyft pickup,” McCranie said.

The walk from the terminal down to the lower arrivals level, across the roadway and through the parking garage to the pickup zone in the economy lot takes an average of 5 minutes, McCranie said.

“It may depend on how much luggage you’ve got or how many kids you have with you,” McCranie said. “It may be more if you’re at the far end of baggage claim.”

While Uber had said earlier that its customers using UberBLACK or UberSUV could get picked up at the curb at lower-level arrivals, McCranie said Wednesday that all Uber and Lyft passengers can be picked up only at the designated zones in the South and North economy lots.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

Atlanta airport moving Uber, Lyft pickups to economy lots

Airport rideshare pickups start; some gripe about fees

Uber, Lyft pickups at Hartsfield-Jackson to move to new location