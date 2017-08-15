Record number of passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson in July

View Caption Hide Caption

A record number of passengers passed through airport security checkpoints in July, with 2.25 million passengers screened at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the month.

It was the busiest month on record for the Transportation Security Administration in Atlanta and nationally. A total of 72.1 million passengers went through security checkpoints at airports around the country last month.

TSA said 99.9 percent of passengers waited in security lines 30 minutes or less in standard screening lanes.

In PreCheck lanes, more than 99.6 percent waited less than five minutes, according to TSA.

