Delta extra wide-body Airbus A350 to fly out of Atlanta

View Caption Hide Caption Source: Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines plans to begin flying its Airbus A350 extra wide-body jet from Atlanta starting in 2018.

Delta plans to fly the A350 on its new Atlanta-Seoul route starting March 24, 2018.

The route, which launched in June, is now on a Boeing 777. Atlanta-based Delta is the first airline in North America to operate the Airbus A350.

The airline’s first A350 arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport over the weekend to a water cannon salute, arriving from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France where it was assembled.

The jet will enter service Oct. 30 on Delta’s Detroit-Tokyo Narita route, and will also fly the Detroit-Seoul route starting in November and Detroit-Beijing starting in January.

The A350 will feature business class suites, each with a sliding door.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

Delta launches Atlanta-Seoul service

Delta to debut business class suites on new jets

Delta takes delivery of Airbus A350

Delta’s suites in the sky take flight Oct. 30

Delta, Korean Air plan joint venture